Clark County projects 18% budget increase amid pandemic

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials in county that includes Las Vegas have projected an 18% increase to its budget beginning in July, a sign they believe the economy will steadily recover after a downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Clark County Chief Financial Officer Jessica Colvin said projected revenue growth is also reflective of how much the county needed to make up as a result of the pandemic, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Tuesday. Colvin said revenue growth usually hovers between 6% and 7% annually.

“To say that the last 12 months have been a challenge is an understatement,” she said.

Lawmakers approved a $1.5 billion tentative budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1, less than a year after passing a nearly $1.3 billion spending plan. The $230 million increase came after expected growth in sales taxes, gaming license fees and room tax collections as businesses slowly begin to reopen.

The budget will not use reserves, unlike the current fiscal year. It also calls for the rainy day fund to be restored to 10% of operating expenses.