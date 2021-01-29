Clark County schools won't warn parents of safe gun storage

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Clark County school board rejected a measure that would have allowed the largest school district in Nevada to send information to parents about safe gun storage.

The board on Thursday voted 4-3 against requiring parents and guardians in the Clark County School District to sign a document acknowledging firearms at home are secured, the Las Vegas Sun reported. The document would have been distributed with registration materials.

Board members Lola Brooks, Irene Cepeda, Evelyn Garcia Morales and Katie Williams opposed the resolution. School board president Linda Cavazos, who introduced the measure, and board members Danielle Ford and Lisa Guzman voted for it.

Cavazos said that if the district can send home paperwork warning parents about peanut allergies, it also should be able to distribute documents informing parents about state gun laws.

The resolution was considered partly because of an increase in suicides across Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, and in the school district during the coronavirus pandemic, Cavazos said. A county coroner's report recorded 96 suicides in people 18 or younger from 2016 to 2020, Cavazos said.