'Clean cars' bill clears major hurdle in Virginia Senate

The program applies to manufacturers, not car dealers. Manufacturers who aren’t in compliance can buy credits from others who have surpassed the target.

Advocates of the bill say some automakers prioritize sending their electric vehicles, or EVs, to states that use California’s standards. They say that’s meant supply isn’t meeting demand, especially outside of northern Virginia.

The hope is that the measure will make it easier and more likely that Virginians will choose a zero-emissions vehicle and in turn help reduce pollution from the transportation sector, which federal data shows is Virginia’s largest source of heat-trapping carbon dioxide.

Walton Shepherd, Virginia policy director at the Natural Resources Defense Council, said Virginia's move is another example of momentum for cleaner vehicles accelerating across the U.S.

“Automakers are promising to transform their fleets; the Biden administration is pressing ahead with strong national standards; and states are stepping up to ensure that their consumers benefit, too," he said in a statement.

Lawmakers who have opposed the bill have raised concerns about tying Virginia's policy to California.