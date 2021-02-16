 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clemson clamps down on virus rules as businesses suffer
View Comments
AP

Clemson clamps down on virus rules as businesses suffer

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

City officials in Clemson are extending the community’s mask ordinances and other COVID-19 restrictions to at least March 15.

The decision comes amid pleas by business owners to relax Clemson’s rules to match statewide mandates. The city council’s decision comes during an ongoing debate over how bar owners in the college town can stay in business with the city’s strict rules, The Greenville News reported.

Clemson bars are “under the gun” and need relief from the rules, Tiger Town Tavern owner Cameron Farish said. Farish feared many would go out of business if the rules are not relaxed soon. He and other bar owners told the newspaper that they’re making about one-quarter of their typical revenue.

Mayor Robert Halfacre said that city leaders are trying to balance the situation to the best of their ability.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Greenville News.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Super-rare Amazonian cactus set to flower for first time ever in UK

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News