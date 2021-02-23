Cleveland council member accused of stealing $127K from city

CLEVELAND (AP) — A longtime Cleveland City Council member was arrested Tuesday in connection with a criminal indictment accusing him of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the city and a federal program.

Kenneth Johnson, 74, was first elected to the council in 1980. He faces 15 counts including conspiracy to commit federal program theft, tampering with a witness, falsification of records, federal program theft and aiding in the preparation of false tax returns.

Johnson, a Democrat, is accused of submitting false invoices to Cleveland for reimbursement of monthly expenses from January 2010 through October 2018 totaling $127,000.

The indictment says Johnson, his council aide and the director of a community development agency in Johnson's ward also conspired to steal $50,000 in federal money through payments made to Johnson's son and two people for whom Johnson served as court-appointed guardian. The aide and agency director also were indicted.

A telephone message seeking comment was left with Johnson's attorney on Tuesday.