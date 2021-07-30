Cleveland council member convicted of theft, tax charges

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A jury in Akron on Friday convicted a longtime Cleveland City Council member on numerous federal charges that included stealing $127,000 in expenses from the city over nearly a nine-year period.

The jury deliberated around four hours before returning its verdicts against Kenneth Johnson, 75, cleveland.com reported.

Johnson stands convicted on 15 counts that include conspiracy to commit federal program theft, tampering with a witness, falsification of records, federal program theft and aiding in the preparation of false tax returns.

His longtime assistant, Garnell Jamison, 63, was convicted of 11 counts.

Johnson could receive 10 years in prison at sentencing in October.

Johnson testified on Wednesday the expense reimbursement reports were accurate and that he had spent hundreds of thousands of dollars helping his constituents during his 40 years on the council.