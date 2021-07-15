Cleveland St to require coronavirus vaccinations despite law

The bill, which takes effect Oct. 12, would also prohibit individuals who don't receive emergency use vaccines from being denied the chance to participate in school activities such as sports.

DeWine signed the legislation just hours after his top medical advisor warned that vaccination trends have led to the development of “two Ohios” when it comes to combating the coronavirus, increasing vulnerability to the disease’s highly contagious delta variant.

A day before signing the bill, the governor said the FDA needs to move coronavirus vaccines from emergency use authorization to full approval as soon as possible. He said the emergency element is leading to vaccine hesitancy in the state.

On Thursday, a DeWine spokesperson said the governor is confident the ban won't be needed for long.

The prohibition “was limited to vaccines that do not have full FDA approval,” said Dan Tierney. “We are confident that these vaccines, proven repeatedly to be very safe and very effective, will be approved by the FDA, thus rendering this issue moot.”