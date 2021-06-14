Cleveland's 'boy mayor' in 1970s announces another bid

CLEVELAND (AP) — Dubbed the “boy mayor” of Cleveland as a 31-year-old, Dennis Kucinich announced Monday that he will make another bid for the office more than 40 years later.

During an afternoon news conference from a bluff overlooking downtown, Kucinich vowed to make the city safe again by hiring 400 additional police officers, increasing police pay and creating a Cabinet-level civic peace department. As head of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, he said would create a new peace curriculum.

“Fair, impartial and even-handed law enforcement is a top priority,” Kucinich said.

Kucinich, 74, filed paperwork in December to allow him to begin fundraising. He will face a field of candidates in September's non-partisan primary in this heavily Democratic city that includes City Council President Kevin Kelley, State Sen. Sandra Williams, former Councilman Zack Reed and nonprofit executive Justin Bibb.

The top two vote-getters advance to the November general election. Current Mayor Frank Jackson announced in early May he would not seek a fifth four-year term.