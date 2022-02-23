 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Climate activists try to block access to 3 German airports

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists on Wednesday blocked roads leading to Germany's three biggest airports, gluing themselves to the ground before police arrived.

Members of the group Uprising of the Last Generation said they wanted to disrupt cargo and passenger traffic at the airports in Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin.

The group has demanded that the government take measures to end food waste. It argues that throwing away vast amounts of usable food contributes to hunger and climate change.

Past protests involving the blocking of roads and ports have drawn criticism from officials across the political spectrum.

“Blocking highways or even airports isn't helpful, it's wrong,” Environment Minister Steffi Lemke told weekly Die Zeit. It quoted Lemke saying that anger over Germany's failure to meet its emissions targets didn't justify such protests.

The blockades are reminiscent of the protests last year by the climate action group Insulate Britain, which obstructed many main highways and roads in London and other U.K. cities.

Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

