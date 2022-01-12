 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Climate change, legal cannabis, budget on legislative agenda

  • 0

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers gathered on Wednesday for the start of their 90-day legislative session with an unprecedented budget surplus, as they also prepared to debate high-profile issues such as the legalization of recreational marijuana and climate change.

Lawmakers will be weighing how to manage a whopping $4.6 billion budget surplus, which is the result of unexpectedly large revenues resulting in part from federal pandemic aid.

Democrats, who control the General Assembly, say they will be prioritizing upgrades to parks, bridges, schools and information technology systems to quickly help put more people back to work.

“I would like to see it be put to use to help our citizens who need it the most," House Speaker Adrienne Jones, a Baltimore County Democrat said at The Daily Record's Eye on Annapolis Summit. “This is not something that happens every session."

Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, has proposed what he's pitching as the largest tax-relief package in Maryland history. It would provide more than $4 billion over several years and eliminate state taxes on retirees. The plan also includes $650 million in tax relief for working families, by making permanent the enhanced earned-income tax credit that was approved last year in Maryland.

People are also reading…

“We now can afford to do this," the governor told reporters. "That’s usually the No. 1 criticism we get from our colleagues across the aisle. They say, ‘Yeah, we’d love to help our retirees and our families and our small businesses. We just simply can’t afford to.’ Well, now we can afford to, because we’ve got the largest surplus in state history.”

Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat, said lawmakers will work with the governor and explore tax reductions, though he said moderation is needed, because so much of the surplus will only enable one-time spending.

“This is a once-in-a-100-year moment, and so we will be fiscally responsible and fiscally conservative, frankly, when it comes to the ongoing cost,” Ferguson said in a joint appearance with the speaker Wednesday morning at the Daily Record's summit.

Lawmakers will be debating whether to legalize recreational marijuana, but it's unclear how they will approach it. Jones supports putting the matter on the ballot for voters to decide in November, though Ferguson would rather see lawmakers decide the question this session, as well as how to implement it.

“I’m confident that we’ll have really robust conversations this year and land somewhere effective by the end of session," Ferguson said.

Lawmakers will again wrestle with how to do more to address climate change. Last year, a sweeping measure stalled that would have required the state to plan to increase its greenhouse gas reduction goals from 40% of 2006 levels to 60% by 2030.

Legislation to create a statewide insurance program to provide 12 weeks of family and medical leave is also coming before lawmakers.

The legislative session is happening in a big election year. All 188 seats in the General Assembly will be on the ballot. Voters will be choosing a new governor, because Hogan is term limited. They also will be choosing a new attorney general to replace Brian Frosh, who is retiring, and a new comptroller, because Peter Franchot is running for governor.

Lawmakers will be finalizing new state legislative districts, a once-a-decade process that takes place after the U.S. Census. The governor and the legislature are supporting dueling proposals, but Democrats hold a supermajority in both chambers and control redistricting in the state.

The session also begins as the pandemic stretches into its third calendar year. While lawmakers are holding session in person in the Maryland State House, COVID-19 continues to force modifications to procedure and affect gatherings. Once again, virtual hearings and events are being used to limit crowds.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims

Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Offering hugs and humor, President Joe Biden comforted Coloradans grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses destroyed last week by a rare wind-whipped, winter fire that burned through a pair of heavily populated suburbs between Denver and Boulder.

Biden warns of US peril from Trump's 'dagger' at democracy

Biden warns of US peril from Trump's 'dagger' at democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden forcefully blamed Donald Trump and his supporters Thursday for holding a “dagger at the throat of democracy” with election lies that sparked last year's deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol, using the anniversary of the attack to warn that America's system of government remains under urgent threat.

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

ATLANTA (AP) — Pounding his hand for emphasis, President Joe Biden challenged senators Tuesday to “stand against voter suppression” by changing Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation that Republicans are blocking from debate and votes.

Trump maintains grip on GOP despite violent insurrection

Trump maintains grip on GOP despite violent insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a raging band of his supporters scaled walls, smashed windows, used flagpoles to beat police and breached the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn a free and fair election, Donald Trump's excommunication from the Republican Party seemed a near certainty, his name tarnished beyond repair.

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence reports compiled by the U.S. Capitol Police in the days before last year's insurrection envisioned only an improbable or remote risk of violence, even as other assessments warned that crowds of potentially thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators could converge in Washington and create a dangerous situation.

Republicans eye repealing, replacing huge Arizona tax cuts

Republicans eye repealing, replacing huge Arizona tax cuts

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican lawmakers who pushed through a nearly $2 billion income tax cut in the last session are looking to repeal it and replace it with a new version, a move that would end a voter referendum that has stopped the tax cut law from taking effect.

Ethiopia grants amnesty to high-profile political detainees

Ethiopia grants amnesty to high-profile political detainees

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government on Friday announced an amnesty for some of the country’s most high-profile political detainees, including opposition figure Jawar Mohammed and senior Tigray party officials, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed spoke of reconciliation for Orthodox Christmas.

Dutch king swears in new ruling coalition, Rutte's 4th

Dutch king swears in new ruling coalition, Rutte's 4th

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte embarked on a fourth term Monday, leading a coalition that took office amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown and policy challenges ranging from climate change and housing shortages to the future of agriculture.

Watch Now: Related Video

Twin panda cubs shown at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News