 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Climate to conflict, Davos' post-COVID return has full plate

  • Updated
  • 0

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Davos — the hub of an elite annual gathering in the Swiss Alps — is back, more than two years after the coronavirus pandemic kept its business gurus, political leaders and high-minded activists away. There’s no shortage of urgent issues for the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting to tackle.

With their lofty ambition to help improve the state of the world, forum organizers have their work cut out for them: there are soaring food and fuel prices, Russia's war in Ukraine, climate change, drought and food shortages in Africa, yawning inequality between rich and poor, and autocratic regimes gaining ground in some places — on top of signs that the pandemic is far from over.

People are also reading…

It's hard to predict if the high-minded discussions will yield substantial announcements that make headway on the world's most pressing challenges.

The war in Ukraine will be a key theme. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will speak on opening day Monday by video from Kyiv, while the country's foreign minister and a sizable delegation of other top Ukrainian officials will be on hand. They'll be joined this week by leaders like German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“There’s no business as usual,” forum President Borge Brende told The Associated Press, saying Ukraine is not the only worry. “It is also climate change. It is also that the global growth is slowing, and we have to avoid that this very weak recovery ends with a new recession because we have very limited ammunition to fight a new recession.”

“A new recession will lead to increased unemployment, increased poverty,” he added. “So much is at stake.”

President Vladimir Putin’s war means Russian business and political leaders haven’t been invited to Davos this year. There will be no traditional “Russia House” social festivities with caviar and vodka spreads for the elite attendees of its evening fun.

Instead, critics — notably including Ukrainian tycoon Victor Pinchuk and the country's Foreign Ministry — have seized on some symbolism and vowed to voice their disgust, which is shared by many around the world.

“This year, Russia is not present at Davos, but its crimes will not go unnoticed. The ‘Russia War Crimes House’ takes place inside the former Russia House,” organizers of the rechristened venue said in a press release.

Opening Monday, the venue will feature photos of crimes and cruelties that Russian forces are accused of perpetuating. Some victims will speak out — including Anatoliy Fedoruk, the mayor of Bucha, a town near Kyiv where images of killings of civilians drew outrage worldwide.

“It’s important to understand what is really happening in Ukraine,” said Bjorn Geldhof, artistic director of PinchukArtCentre, which is helping organize the exhibit. “Part of this exhibition is also to bring back a human face to those people who have become victim of these Russian war crimes.”

Brende, the forum president, says scores of CEOs and other business leaders will be looking into ways the private sector can support Ukraine, “in the situation where Russia is breaking international law, international humanitarian law, and not sticking to the U.N. Charter.”

Not everyone believe Davos is the place where solutions can be found.

A few dozen anti-capitalist demonstrators marching behind a “Smash WEF” banner clashed Friday with police in Zurich, Switzerland’s largest city, a sign of simmering antagonism against economic elites whom they accuse of putting profits over people. Police used rubber bullets and pepper spray to disperse the crowd in what was deemed an unauthorized gathering.

While Ukraine will capture attention on the meeting’s first day, climate and environmental issues will be a recurring, constant theme as the forum looks to future challenges as much as the current ones.

One-third of the roughly 270 panel discussions through Thursday’s finale will focus on climate change or its effects, with extreme weather, efforts to reach “net zero” emissions and finding new, cleaner sources of energy on the agenda.

Forum managers — who have faced criticism about hosting wealthy executives who sometimes fly in on emissions-spewing corporate jets — have increasingly tried to play their part and inoculate themselves against accusations of hypocrisy: Over the last five years, they say they have offset 100% of the carbon emissions from the organization’s activities by supporting environmental projects.

Experts say offsets can be problematic because there’s no guarantee they’ll deliver on reducing emissions.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clinton campaign lawyer sought to 'use' FBI, prosecutor says

Clinton campaign lawyer sought to 'use' FBI, prosecutor says

A prosecutor says a lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign who is charged with lying to the FBI early in the Trump-Russia probe sought to “use and manipulate” federal law enforcement to create an “October surprise” in the final weeks of the presidential race. The remarks came during opening statements Tuesday at the start of Michael Sussmann's trial. He's accused of lying to the FBI during a September 2016 meeting by telling the bureau’s top lawyer that he wasn’t acting on behalf of the Clinton campaign when he presented information that he said might connect Russia to then-candidate Donald Trump. Sussman's lawyer denies that he lied.

Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race; Mastriano wins gov nod

Tight Pennsylvania GOP Senate race; Mastriano wins gov nod

Donald Trump’s choice for Pennsylvania governor has won his primary, and his Senate pick is locked in an exceedingly close contest as the former president works to expand his hold on the Republican Party. Trump’s late endorsement helped put the already surging far-right state senator Doug Mastriano over the top Tuesday in the GOP governor’s primary in one of the nation’s premier battleground states. But Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon endorsed by Trump, is locked with former hedge fund manager David McCormick in a race that is too early to call. On the Democratic side, progressive Lt. Gov. John Fetterman easily secured his party's Senate nomination. 

Controversies sink reelection bid of GOP Rep. Cawthorn

Controversies sink reelection bid of GOP Rep. Cawthorn

Madison Cawthorn's unexpected victory in 2020 made him the youngest member of the House and a rising Republican star — until the scandals started piling up. On Tuesday, the 26-year-old conservative North Carolina firebrand left his election night party early, and a spokesperson told reporters he was conceding the race to state Sen. Chuck Edwards. Cawthorn faced a slew of problems as he sought a second term — many of his own creation. On Monday, former President Donald Trump had urged voters to give him a second chance.

Biden signs $40B for Ukraine assistance during Asia trip

Biden signs $40B for Ukraine assistance during Asia trip

President Joe Biden has signed legislation granting Ukraine another $40 billion in U.S. support as it continues to battle a Russian invasion. The legislation includes $20 billion in military assistance, $8 billion in general economic support, $5 billion to address global food shortages that could result from the collapse of Ukrainian agriculture and more than $1 billion to help refugees. Biden signed the legislation while he was traveling in Seoul, South Korea after the bill was flown to him during his first visit to the region as president.

Wisconsin Republicans vote not to endorse for governor

Wisconsin Republicans vote not to endorse for governor

Wisconsin Republicans have voted not to endorse anyone for governor ahead of the GOP primary in August, after many activists rose up against the move. The Republican endorsement has been highly sought after because it unlocks funding from the state party. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch got the most votes at 55%, just short of the 60% needed for an endorsement. Now the Republican candidates for governor will fight it out without any official backing from the party. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Secret Service workers for Biden Asia trip sent home

Secret Service workers for Biden Asia trip sent home

Two U.S. Secret Service employees in South Korea to prepare for President Joe Biden’s visit were sent home  Thursday after being involved in a confrontation with locals that led to a police investigation. An agent and an armed physical security specialist were involved in an alcohol-fueled incident that included a heated argument with a taxi driver and led to local law enforcement filing a police report. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly. Other witnesses also lodged complaints about the federal law enforcement officers' behavior. No charges were filed. The Secret Service says it is investigating.

Lebanon elections point to a shift, but more turmoil ahead

Lebanon elections point to a shift, but more turmoil ahead

Preliminary results from parliamentary elections in Lebanon over the weekend show the country's militant Hezbollah group and its allies have apparently suffered losses. Iran-backed Hezbollah's opponents gained more seats while several of its traditional partners lost seats. But despite the apparent setback, Hezbollah and its main Shiite ally, the Amal group, are likely to retain the 27 seats allocated to their sect. The unofficial results show that independents, including those from the 2019 protest movement, made some gains removing longtime politicians from parliament. The closely watched elections on Sunday were the first since a devastating economic crisis erupted in Lebanon in October 2019, triggering nationwide protests against the ruling class.

Johnson: UK will act on Northern Ireland rules if EU won't

Johnson: UK will act on Northern Ireland rules if EU won't

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has renewed British threats to break a Brexit agreement with the European Union. Johnson is blaming the bloc for a political crisis that’s blocking the formation of a new government in Northern Ireland. The Democratic Unionist Party says it will boycott the Belfast government until post-Brexit border checks are scrapped. Johnson held private talks with the leaders of Northern Ireland’s main political parties on Monday, urging them to get back to work. But his public message was aimed at the 27-nation EU, which he accused of refusing to give ground. The U.K. government is expected Tuesday to outline legislation to override parts of its Brexit treaty, a move sure to raise tensions with the EU.

In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says 'evil will not win'

In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says 'evil will not win'

President Joe Biden mourned with Buffalo’s grieving families on Tuesday, then exhorted the nation to reject what he angrily labeled the poison of white supremacy. He said the nation must “reject the lie” of the racist “replacement theory” espoused by the shooter who killed 10 Black people at a supermarket. Biden declared that “evil will not win” in America. “Replacement theory” is the idea that white people are being intentionally replaced by people of color. It's another manifestation of the bigotry Biden vowed to confront while running for president. Biden says it was the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and President Donald Trump's ambivalent reaction that drove him to run. 

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Bishop Heelan's Brendan Burchard retires after 53 years leading classes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News