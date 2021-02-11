CO will hear a bill on data sharing with federal agencies

“It is our responsibility in the state to ensure that all Coloradans have trust in our state agencies. That trust has been broken and its on us to make it right,” Gonzales said.

The fear of their undocumented status being shared has prevented many from accessing medical services, day care enrollment and food banks, according to Maria Albañil-Rangel, Immigrant Advocacy Coordinator with Tri-County Health Network.

The fear has also affected immigrant communities during the pandemic with hesitancy towards contact tracing and receiving a vaccine.

Colorado announced that the state would not require an ID for vaccine access. But Sen. Gonzales said that “fear is an overriding emotion” and still prevents families from wanting to put themselves at risk.

Albañil-Rangel shared her own experience with two undocumented parents. Her father was deported in 2012 and she feared the same for her mother.

“Every day I lived in a constant fear that by outing my mother, even if it was in scholarship application, I ran the risk of losing her too. And that is the reality that most of our families are facing," Albañil-Rangel said.