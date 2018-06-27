06-27-18 19:43,,
By The Associated Press
Here is a list of winners of races in Colorado.
Governor
Jared Polis, Dem
Governor
Walker Stapleton, GOP
U.S. House - District 1
Diana DeGette (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 1
Casper Stockham, GOP
U.S. House - District 2
Joe Neguse, Dem
U.S. House - District 2
Peter Yu, GOP
U.S. House - District 3
Diane Mitsch Bush, Dem
U.S. House - District 3
Scott Tipton (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 4
Karen McCormick, Dem
U.S. House - District 4
Ken Buck (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 5
Stephany Spaulding, Dem
U.S. House - District 5
Doug Lamborn (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 6
Jason Crow, Dem
U.S. House - District 6
Mike Coffman (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 7
Ed Perlmutter (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 7
Mark Barrington, GOP
Secretary of State
Jena Griswold, Dem
Secretary of State
Wayne Williams (i), GOP
Treasurer
Dave Young, Dem
Attorney General
George Brauchler, GOP
State Board of Education - District 2
Angelika Schroeder (i), Dem
State Board of Education - District 2
Johnny Barrett, GOP
State Board of Education - District 4
Tim Krug, Dem
State Board of Education - District 4
Debora Scheffel (i), GOP
UniversityRegents - At Large
Lesley Smith, Dem
UniversityRegents - At Large
Ken Montera, GOP
UniversityRegents - District 3
Alvin Rivera, Dem
UniversityRegents - District 3
Glen Gallegos (i), GOP
UniversityRegents - District 5
Tony Wolusky, Dem
UniversityRegents - District 5
Chance Hill, GOP
State Senate - District 1
Debra Gustafson, Dem
State Senate - District 1
Jerry Sonnenberg (i), GOP
State Senate - District 2
Beth Harz, Dem
State Senate - District 2
Dennis Hisey, GOP
State Senate - District 3
Leroy Garcia (i), Dem
State Senate - District 5
Kerry Donovan (i), Dem
State Senate - District 5
Olen Lund, GOP
State Senate - District 6
Guinn Unger, Dem
State Senate - District 6
Don Coram (i), GOP
State Senate - District 7
Chris Kennedy, Dem
State Senate - District 7
Ray Scott (i), GOP
State Senate - District 9
Gil Armendariz, Dem
State Senate - District 9
Paul Lundeen, GOP
State Senate - District 11
Pete Lee, Dem
State Senate - District 11
Pat McIntire, GOP
State Senate - District 13
Phil Kelley, Dem
State Senate - District 13
John Cooke (i), GOP
State Senate - District 15
Rebecca Cranston, Dem
State Senate - District 15
Rob Woodward, GOP
State Senate - District 16
Tammy Story, Dem
State Senate - District 16
Tim Neville (i), GOP
State Senate - District 20
Jessie Danielson, Dem
State Senate - District 20
Christine Jensen, GOP
State Senate - District 22
Brittany Pettersen, Dem
State Senate - District 22
Tony Sanchez, GOP
State Senate - District 24
Faith Winter, Dem
State Senate - District 24
Beth Martinez Humenik (i), GOP
State Senate - District 30
Julia Varnell-Sarjeant, Dem
State Senate - District 30
Chris Holbert (i), GOP
State Senate - District 32
Robert Rodriguez, Dem
State Senate - District 32
Mark Calonder, GOP
State Senate - District 34
Julie Gonzales, Dem
State Senate - District 34
Gordon Alley, GOP
State House - District 1
Susan Lontine (i), Dem
State House - District 1
Alysia Padilla, GOP
State House - District 2
Alec Garnett (i), Dem
State House - District 3
Jeff Bridges (i), Dem
State House - District 3
Toren Mushovic, GOP
State House - District 4
Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, Dem
State House - District 4
Robert John, GOP
State House - District 5
Alex Valdez, Dem
State House - District 5
Katherine Whitney, GOP
State House - District 6
Chris Hansen (i), Dem
State House - District 7
James Coleman (i), Dem
State House - District 7
Jay Kucera, GOP
State House - District 8
Leslie Herod (i), Dem
State House - District 9
Emily Sirota, Dem
State House - District 9
Bob Lane, GOP
State House - District 10
Edie Hooton (i), Dem
State House - District 10
Murl Hendrickson, GOP
State House - District 11
Jonathan Singer (i), Dem
State House - District 11
Brian Donahue, GOP
State House - District 12
Sonya Lewis, Dem
State House - District 12
David Ross, GOP
State House - District 13
KC Becker (i), Dem
State House - District 13
Kevin Sipple, GOP
State House - District 14
Paul Haddick, Dem
State House - District 14
Shane Sandridge (i), GOP
State House - District 15
Brenda Krause, Dem
State House - District 15
Dave Williams (i), GOP
State House - District 16
Andrew Smith, Dem
State House - District 16
Larry Liston (i), GOP
State House - District 17
Tony Exum (i), Dem
State House - District 17
Kit Roupe, GOP
State House - District 18
Marc Snyder, Dem
State House - District 18
Jillian Likness, GOP
State House - District 19
Asia Zanders, Dem
State House - District 19
Tim Geitner, GOP
State House - District 20
Kent Jarnig, Dem
State House - District 20
Terri Carver (i), GOP
State House - District 21
Liz Rosenbaum, Dem
State House - District 21
Lois Landgraf (i), GOP
State House - District 22
Todd Kastetter, Dem
State House - District 23
Chris Kennedy (i), Dem
State House - District 23
Joan Poston, GOP
State House - District 24
Monica Duran, Dem
State House - District 24
Arthur Erwin, GOP
State House - District 25
Lisa Cutter, Dem
State House - District 25
Tim Leonard (i), GOP
State House - District 26
Dylan Roberts (i), Dem
State House - District 26
John Rosenfeld, GOP
State House - District 27
Brianna Titone, Dem
State House - District 27
Lang Sias (i), GOP
State House - District 28
Kerry Tipper, Dem
State House - District 28
Kristina Alley, GOP
State House - District 29
Tracy Kraft-Tharp (i), Dem
State House - District 29
Grady Nouis, GOP
State House - District 30
Dafna Michaelson Jenet (i), Dem
State House - District 30
Susan Kochevar, GOP
State House - District 31
Yadira Caraveo, Dem
State House - District 31
Rico Figueroa, GOP
State House - District 32
Adrienne Benavidez (i), Dem
State House - District 32
Kim Bishop, GOP
State House - District 33
Matt Gray (i), Dem
State House - District 33
Eric Rutherford, GOP
State House - District 34
Kyle Mullica, Dem
State House - District 34
Alexander Winkler, GOP
State House - District 35
Shannon Bird, Dem
State House - District 35
Bruce Baker, GOP
State House - District 36
Mike Weissman (i), Dem
State House - District 36
Richard Bowman, GOP
State House - District 37
Tom Sullivan, Dem
State House - District 37
Cole Wist (i), GOP
State House - District 38
Chris Kolker, Dem
State House - District 38
Susan Beckman (i), GOP
State House - District 39
Kamala Vanderkolk, Dem
State House - District 39
Mark Baisley, GOP
State House - District 40
Janet Buckner (i), Dem
State House - District 40
Richard Bassett, GOP
State House - District 41
Jovan Melton (i), Dem
State House - District 41
Dahlia Weinstein, GOP
State House - District 42
Dominique Jackson (i), Dem
State House - District 42
Mike Donald, GOP
State House - District 43
Barrett Rothe, Dem
State House - District 43
Kevin Van Winkle (i), GOP
State House - District 44
Simone Aiken, Dem
State House - District 44
Kim Ransom (i), GOP
State House - District 45
Danielle Kombo, Dem
State House - District 45
Patrick Neville (i), GOP
State House - District 46
Daneya Esgar (i), Dem
State House - District 47
Bri Buentello, Dem
State House - District 47
Don Bendell, GOP
State House - District 48
Gbenga Ajiboye, Dem
State House - District 48
Stephen Humphrey (i), GOP
State House - District 49
Conor Duffy, Dem
State House - District 49
Perry Buck (i), GOP
State House - District 50
Rochelle Galindo, Dem
State House - District 50
Michael Thuener, GOP
State House - District 51
Joan Shaffer, Dem
State House - District 51
Hugh McKean (i), GOP
State House - District 52
Joann Ginal (i), Dem
State House - District 52
Donna Walter, GOP
State House - District 53
Jeni Arndt (i), Dem
State House - District 54
Erin Shipp, Dem
State House - District 54
Matt Soper, GOP
State House - District 55
Tanya Travis, Dem
State House - District 55
Janice Rich, GOP
State House - District 56
Dave Rose, Dem
State House - District 56
Rod Bockenfeld, GOP
State House - District 57
Colin Wilhelm, Dem
State House - District 57
Bob Rankin (i), GOP
State House - District 58
Seth Cagin, Dem
State House - District 58
Marc Catlin (i), GOP
State House - District 59
Barbara McLachlan (i), Dem
State House - District 60
Erin Kelley, Dem
State House - District 60
Jim Wilson (i), GOP
State House - District 61
Julie McCluskie, Dem
State House - District 61
Mike Mason, GOP
State House - District 62
Don Valdez (i), Dem
State House - District 63
Brandon Bobian, Dem
State House - District 63
Lori Saine (i), GOP
State House - District 64
Teri Nilson Baird, Dem
State House - District 64
Kimmi Lewis (i), GOP
State House - District 65
Bethleen McCall, Dem
State House - District 65
Rod Pelton, GOP
District Attorney - District 20
Michael Dougherty (i), Dem