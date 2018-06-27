Subscribe for 33¢ / day

06-27-18 19:43,,

By The Associated Press

Here is a list of winners of races in Colorado.

Governor

Jared Polis, Dem

Governor

Walker Stapleton, GOP

U.S. House - District 1

Diana DeGette (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 1

Casper Stockham, GOP

U.S. House - District 2

Joe Neguse, Dem

U.S. House - District 2

Peter Yu, GOP

U.S. House - District 3

Diane Mitsch Bush, Dem

U.S. House - District 3

Scott Tipton (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 4

Karen McCormick, Dem

U.S. House - District 4

Ken Buck (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 5

Stephany Spaulding, Dem

U.S. House - District 5

Doug Lamborn (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 6

Jason Crow, Dem

U.S. House - District 6

Mike Coffman (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 7

Ed Perlmutter (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 7

Mark Barrington, GOP

Secretary of State

Jena Griswold, Dem

Secretary of State

Wayne Williams (i), GOP

Treasurer

Dave Young, Dem

Attorney General

George Brauchler, GOP

State Board of Education - District 2

Angelika Schroeder (i), Dem

State Board of Education - District 2

Johnny Barrett, GOP

State Board of Education - District 4

Tim Krug, Dem

State Board of Education - District 4

Debora Scheffel (i), GOP

UniversityRegents - At Large

Lesley Smith, Dem

UniversityRegents - At Large

Ken Montera, GOP

UniversityRegents - District 3

Alvin Rivera, Dem

UniversityRegents - District 3

Glen Gallegos (i), GOP

UniversityRegents - District 5

Tony Wolusky, Dem

UniversityRegents - District 5

Chance Hill, GOP

State Senate - District 1

Debra Gustafson, Dem

State Senate - District 1

Jerry Sonnenberg (i), GOP

State Senate - District 2

Beth Harz, Dem

State Senate - District 2

Dennis Hisey, GOP

State Senate - District 3

Leroy Garcia (i), Dem

State Senate - District 5

Kerry Donovan (i), Dem

State Senate - District 5

Olen Lund, GOP

State Senate - District 6

Guinn Unger, Dem

State Senate - District 6

Don Coram (i), GOP

State Senate - District 7

Chris Kennedy, Dem

State Senate - District 7

Ray Scott (i), GOP

State Senate - District 9

Gil Armendariz, Dem

State Senate - District 9

Paul Lundeen, GOP

State Senate - District 11

Pete Lee, Dem

State Senate - District 11

Pat McIntire, GOP

State Senate - District 13

Phil Kelley, Dem

State Senate - District 13

John Cooke (i), GOP

State Senate - District 15

Rebecca Cranston, Dem

State Senate - District 15

Rob Woodward, GOP

State Senate - District 16

Tammy Story, Dem

State Senate - District 16

Tim Neville (i), GOP

State Senate - District 20

Jessie Danielson, Dem

State Senate - District 20

Christine Jensen, GOP

State Senate - District 22

Brittany Pettersen, Dem

State Senate - District 22

Tony Sanchez, GOP

State Senate - District 24

Faith Winter, Dem

State Senate - District 24

Beth Martinez Humenik (i), GOP

State Senate - District 30

Julia Varnell-Sarjeant, Dem

State Senate - District 30

Chris Holbert (i), GOP

State Senate - District 32

Robert Rodriguez, Dem

State Senate - District 32

Mark Calonder, GOP

State Senate - District 34

Julie Gonzales, Dem

State Senate - District 34

Gordon Alley, GOP

State House - District 1

Susan Lontine (i), Dem

State House - District 1

Alysia Padilla, GOP

State House - District 2

Alec Garnett (i), Dem

State House - District 3

Jeff Bridges (i), Dem

State House - District 3

Toren Mushovic, GOP

State House - District 4

Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez, Dem

State House - District 4

Robert John, GOP

State House - District 5

Alex Valdez, Dem

State House - District 5

Katherine Whitney, GOP

State House - District 6

Chris Hansen (i), Dem

State House - District 7

James Coleman (i), Dem

State House - District 7

Jay Kucera, GOP

State House - District 8

Leslie Herod (i), Dem

State House - District 9

Emily Sirota, Dem

State House - District 9

Bob Lane, GOP

State House - District 10

Edie Hooton (i), Dem

State House - District 10

Murl Hendrickson, GOP

State House - District 11

Jonathan Singer (i), Dem

State House - District 11

Brian Donahue, GOP

State House - District 12

Sonya Lewis, Dem

State House - District 12

David Ross, GOP

State House - District 13

KC Becker (i), Dem

State House - District 13

Kevin Sipple, GOP

State House - District 14

Paul Haddick, Dem

State House - District 14

Shane Sandridge (i), GOP

State House - District 15

Brenda Krause, Dem

State House - District 15

Dave Williams (i), GOP

State House - District 16

Andrew Smith, Dem

State House - District 16

Larry Liston (i), GOP

State House - District 17

Tony Exum (i), Dem

State House - District 17

Kit Roupe, GOP

State House - District 18

Marc Snyder, Dem

State House - District 18

Jillian Likness, GOP

State House - District 19

Asia Zanders, Dem

State House - District 19

Tim Geitner, GOP

State House - District 20

Kent Jarnig, Dem

State House - District 20

Terri Carver (i), GOP

State House - District 21

Liz Rosenbaum, Dem

State House - District 21

Lois Landgraf (i), GOP

State House - District 22

Todd Kastetter, Dem

State House - District 23

Chris Kennedy (i), Dem

State House - District 23

Joan Poston, GOP

State House - District 24

Monica Duran, Dem

State House - District 24

Arthur Erwin, GOP

State House - District 25

Lisa Cutter, Dem

State House - District 25

Tim Leonard (i), GOP

State House - District 26

Dylan Roberts (i), Dem

State House - District 26

John Rosenfeld, GOP

State House - District 27

Brianna Titone, Dem

State House - District 27

Lang Sias (i), GOP

State House - District 28

Kerry Tipper, Dem

State House - District 28

Kristina Alley, GOP

State House - District 29

Tracy Kraft-Tharp (i), Dem

State House - District 29

Grady Nouis, GOP

State House - District 30

Dafna Michaelson Jenet (i), Dem

State House - District 30

Susan Kochevar, GOP

State House - District 31

Yadira Caraveo, Dem

State House - District 31

Rico Figueroa, GOP

State House - District 32

Adrienne Benavidez (i), Dem

State House - District 32

Kim Bishop, GOP

State House - District 33

Matt Gray (i), Dem

State House - District 33

Eric Rutherford, GOP

State House - District 34

Kyle Mullica, Dem

State House - District 34

Alexander Winkler, GOP

State House - District 35

Shannon Bird, Dem

State House - District 35

Bruce Baker, GOP

State House - District 36

Mike Weissman (i), Dem

State House - District 36

Richard Bowman, GOP

State House - District 37

Tom Sullivan, Dem

State House - District 37

Cole Wist (i), GOP

State House - District 38

Chris Kolker, Dem

State House - District 38

Susan Beckman (i), GOP

State House - District 39

Kamala Vanderkolk, Dem

State House - District 39

Mark Baisley, GOP

State House - District 40

Janet Buckner (i), Dem

State House - District 40

Richard Bassett, GOP

State House - District 41

Jovan Melton (i), Dem

State House - District 41

Dahlia Weinstein, GOP

State House - District 42

Dominique Jackson (i), Dem

State House - District 42

Mike Donald, GOP

State House - District 43

Barrett Rothe, Dem

State House - District 43

Kevin Van Winkle (i), GOP

State House - District 44

Simone Aiken, Dem

State House - District 44

Kim Ransom (i), GOP

State House - District 45

Danielle Kombo, Dem

State House - District 45

Patrick Neville (i), GOP

State House - District 46

Daneya Esgar (i), Dem

State House - District 47

Bri Buentello, Dem

State House - District 47

Don Bendell, GOP

State House - District 48

Gbenga Ajiboye, Dem

State House - District 48

Stephen Humphrey (i), GOP

State House - District 49

Conor Duffy, Dem

State House - District 49

Perry Buck (i), GOP

State House - District 50

Rochelle Galindo, Dem

State House - District 50

Michael Thuener, GOP

State House - District 51

Joan Shaffer, Dem

State House - District 51

Hugh McKean (i), GOP

State House - District 52

Joann Ginal (i), Dem

State House - District 52

Donna Walter, GOP

State House - District 53

Jeni Arndt (i), Dem

State House - District 54

Erin Shipp, Dem

State House - District 54

Matt Soper, GOP

State House - District 55

Tanya Travis, Dem

State House - District 55

Janice Rich, GOP

State House - District 56

Dave Rose, Dem

State House - District 56

Rod Bockenfeld, GOP

State House - District 57

Colin Wilhelm, Dem

State House - District 57

Bob Rankin (i), GOP

State House - District 58

Seth Cagin, Dem

State House - District 58

Marc Catlin (i), GOP

State House - District 59

Barbara McLachlan (i), Dem

State House - District 60

Erin Kelley, Dem

State House - District 60

Jim Wilson (i), GOP

State House - District 61

Julie McCluskie, Dem

State House - District 61

Mike Mason, GOP

State House - District 62

Don Valdez (i), Dem

State House - District 63

Brandon Bobian, Dem

State House - District 63

Lori Saine (i), GOP

State House - District 64

Teri Nilson Baird, Dem

State House - District 64

Kimmi Lewis (i), GOP

State House - District 65

Bethleen McCall, Dem

State House - District 65

Rod Pelton, GOP

District Attorney - District 20

Michael Dougherty (i), Dem

