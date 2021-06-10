 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coal plants in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Ohio to shut down
0 Comments
AP

Coal plants in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Ohio to shut down

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The owner of three coal-fired power plants in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Ohio said Thursday that it will shut them down.

Houston-based GenOn Holdings LLC said it will shut down a generating unit at both Avon Lake station on Lake Erie near Cleveland and Cheswick station on the Allegheny River outside Pittsburgh by Sept. 15.

It said it will shut down two generating units at the much larger Morgantown station on Maryland's Cobb Neck peninsula by next June 1.

Combined, the four coal-fired units can provide up to 2,421 megawatts.

In a statement, GenOn blamed “unfavorable economic conditions, higher costs including those associated with environmental compliance, an inability to compete with other generation types and evolving market rules that promote subsidized resources.”

Coal power has fallen out of favor in the climate change era amid a push for cleaner power sources that produce less pollution and greenhouse gases. U.S. coal production has been in steady decline, down by about one-third over the past decade.

Coal also has been buffeted by a flood of cheaper natural gas from shale formations, including the vast Marcellus Shale reservoir underneath Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

Shutdown of the units is subject to a 90-day reliability review period by the regional electric grid operator PJM, GenOn said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This is why Mars experiences blue sunsets

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alaska governor urges lawmakers to act on dividend plan
National Politics

Alaska governor urges lawmakers to act on dividend plan

  • Updated

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Monday urged lawmakers to act on his proposal to place in the state constitution a new formula for the annual check residents receive from Alaska’s oil-wealth fund as the current special legislative session slumped along.

US identifies 3,900 children separated at border under Trump
National

US identifies 3,900 children separated at border under Trump

  • Updated

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Biden administration said Tuesday that it has identified more than 3,900 children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border under former President Donald Trump's “zero-tolerance” policy on illegal crossings, providing one of the more detailed accounts of a chapter in U.S. immigration history that drew widespread condemnation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News