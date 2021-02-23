Coast Guard opens hearing into 2019 sinking of crab boat

“I was just floating alone in the dark for a half an hour, getting tossed in those waves. … You are so small out there,” Gribble told The Seattle Times last fall.

After bobbing in their survival suits, Lawler and Gribble eventually made it to a life raft. But their suits and the raft had no locator beacons. An emergency light in the raft eventually went out, and they feared they would never be found. A swimmer from a Coast Guard helicopter reached them just before dawn.

The Scandies Rose went down as it journeyed from Kodiak in south-central Alaska toward Bering Sea fishing grounds off the Aleutian Islands. Among the issues targeted by the investigation are regulations related to how boats are loaded and the heavy, freezing spray, which can cause ice to build up on crab pots or hulls, making a boat more likely to capsize.

Dan Mattsen, a co-owner of the Scandies Rose, testified Monday that the regulations are “totally unrealistic” because they assume a much lower buildup of ice than often occurs in the winter waters off Alaska. Mattsen was on a different crab boat when the Scandies Rose sank.