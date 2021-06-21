Coastal Georgia county warns of fentanyl after 8 overdoses

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — A coastal Georgia county is raising the alarm about fentanyl after eight people were found unconscious from apparent overdoses in one day.

WTLV-TV reports at least one Camden County resident died after being taken to a hospital from an apparent overdose. At each of the eight calls on Friday, rescuers had to resuscitate the victim or administer naloxone, an anti-overdose medication. In each case, investigators believe the person took drugs that included fentanyl, a super-strong opioid.

Victims were between 25 and 50 years old. Investigators said they believe additional patients drove themselves to a hospital for medical treatment.

Camden County officials warned that various kinds of illicit drugs, including marijuana, could be sold laced with fentanyl.