Coconino County Board of Supervisors appoints new member
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona's Coconino County Board of Supervisors appointed a new member to represent District 2.

Supervisor Jeronimo Vasquez is expected to hold the position until the 2022 general election, The Arizona Daily Sun reports.

Vasquez, one of 12 applicants, was appointed after a series of interviews conducted by the board Friday.

Vasquez was appointed after Supervisor Liz Archuleta resigned her board position last week to become director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Archuleta represented District 2 for 24 years.

“We know that Supervisor Vasquez will carry on the former Supervisor Liz Archuleta’s legacy," board Chair Matt Ryan said in a statement.

Vasquez said he looked forward to “working as hard as possible to get up to speed as quickly as possible so that we can get an effective board together.”

“I really appreciate this vote of confidence and I look forward to the task at hand, and I will really put my all in and hopefully do a great job for the community,” Vasquez said.

