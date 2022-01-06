Coconino County supervisors fill a vacant seat in District 7

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Coconino County Board of Supervisors has appointed Theresa Hatathlie to fill a vacant seat in Legislative District 7.

In a special session Thursday, the board voted unanimously to appoint Hatathlie, a Democrat.

The seat was previously held by state Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai, who resigned on Dec. 22 to take a position with the U.S. Department of Interior.

Hatathlie will serve the remainder of her predecessor’s 2020-2022 term.

A lifelong resident of Coalmine, Arizona, Hatathlie currently serves as the logistics coordinator for Yee Ha’ólníi Doo Navajo and Hopi Families COVID-19 Relief Fund.

She previously was human resources director of the Tuba City Unified School District and represented the Western Navajo Agency of the Navajo Nation as a Board of Regent for Diné College.

