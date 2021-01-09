Cohen seeks to dismantle Trump legacy, one podcast at a time

Trump cutting short his recent Florida vacation and returning to Washington to double down on his challenge to the election results “sent my blood pressure through the roof!” Cohen told listeners in his Long Island cadence.

Cohen, despite years of introspection, has remained at a loss to explain his unswerving allegiance to a businessman he feels abandoned him at the most vulnerable point in his life. He has likened his fealty to Trump to a mental illness and said he thought of himself as acting like a drug user in need of an intervention.

The “most important victory” of the podcast, Cohen said, is that he believed some people who once supported Trump changed their minds after listening.

“I have learned that there are tens of thousands of people who are exhausted and anxious and in need of some type of outlet to channel their frustration about our current political climate," Cohen told the AP. "If I can help them deal with their fears or feel somewhat better about the darkness that is enveloping all of us, I feel like we’ve accomplished something extraordinary.”

Cohen, 54, had been scheduled to remain in prison until November 2021 but was released in May to serve the remainder of his sentence at home as part of an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus in federal prisons.