‘Collin’s Law’ signed to stiffen hazing penalties in Ohio

“This is really a question of culture, and for decades, the culture of hazing has been accepted as something that is tolerated,” DeWine said. “This bill says that, going forward, hazing in the state of Ohio is simply not tolerated.”

Foltz's mother called it a step in the right direction but not the end of her family's fight to prevent hazing altogether.

“Our fight is zero tolerance,” Shari Foltz said.

Seven current or former fraternity members have pleaded not guilty to various charges in the Foltz case.

Seven people from a fraternity previously pleaded guilty to charges in the Wiant case.

DeWine thanked the Wiant and Foltz families for advocating for the new law and channeling their grief into something positive in the hope that no other families would experience what they did.

“We can't wait to get serious about this until we lose another child, until we lose another college student,” DeWine said. “The nature of life is that we sometimes only get serious about things when there is a great, great tragedy. And so we say with this law today that we're not only going to get serious when there's a death. We're going to get serious and say that hazing is wrong when there's no deaths — when everyone wakes up the next morning — that still is wrong.”

