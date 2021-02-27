 Skip to main content
Collins eyes border ease; MA lawmaker wants fair shot access
AP

Collins eyes border ease; MA lawmaker wants fair shot access

Commissioner: COVID-19 has taken emotional toll on students

Roberta Zangri-Briggs, of Methuen, Mass. waits in the observation area after receiving Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at Lawrence General Hospital's vaccination site, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, in Lawrence, Mass.

 Elise Amendola

CARIBOU, Maine (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine wants the Biden administration to reconsider U.S.-Canada border restrictions that were imposed a year ago because of the pandemic.

Her letter came less than a week after Department of Homeland Security announced that the U.S., Mexico and Canada had jointly agreed to maintain land border restrictions until March 21.

Collins wrote in a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas that an “equitable solution” is needed for border communities that recognizes lower risk levels.

“While I appreciate the need to limit nonessential travel into the United States in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19, these restrictions should reflect the localized risk levels along our border, and allow for certain common-sense exceptions, such as visits among close relatives or day-to-day local commerce in low-COVID-19 transmission areas,” Collins wrote.

As it stands, only Canadian citizens, Americans with dual citizenship and family members and romantic partners are allowed to cross for nonessential purposes.

———

MASSACHUSETTS

A state lawmaker in Massachusetts said the state's coronavirus vaccination plan suffers from structural racism.

State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, a Boston Democrat, said the plan resembles a weighted lottery in which members of privileged classes have more tickets in the drawing. She said the system favors people who have a life expectancy over 75, for example, Boston.com reported.

Chang-Diaz said the system also favors residents who are more likely to be proficient in English and own a car.

“You could not find a more textbook case study of structural racism if you tried,” Chang-Diaz said.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, has announced a new phase of reopening in the state that is set to begin in March. He has said the state's efforts to get vaccines to all residents are hindered by supply.

———

VERMONT

The Vermont House of Representatives has to passed a $79 million COVID-19 relief bill to help people and businesses hurt by the pandemic.

Members of the Vermont House on Friday unanimously approved a COVID-19 relief bill designed to help Vermonters negatively impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The bill, which passed by a vote of 141-0, includes funding for businesses, mental health services and the continuation of the Farmers to Families food box program.

Of the total, $10 million would provide grants for businesses that hurt by the pandemic that did not qualify for federal relief programs.

“We have an opportunity right now, thankfully, for a stronger then expected with our state revenues plus some extra coronavirus relief funds from last year that perhaps weren’t spent in certain areas,” said GOP Rep. Jim Harrison, of Rutland, who is on the House Committee on Appropriations.

To become law the bill must still be passed by the state Senate.

———

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Dartmouth College plans to reassess early next week if it will resume in-person classes.

The college decided Thursday to move to remote teaching, temporarily, due to an increase in the number of students diagnosed with COVID-19.

Indoor gathering spaces, such as the library and the alumni gym, were closed. Campus dining services transitioned to “grab-and-go” only.

Laboratories and project spaces remained open and operating under current COVID-19 protocols.

Outdoor spaces and most outdoor activities were still available, weather permitting.

———

CONNECTICUT

Public health officials in Connecticut said the state's vaccination appointment system allows patients to make appointments with multiple providers.

State officials are asking residents to cancel the unneeded appointments, the New Haven Register reported.

Maura Fitzgerald, a spokesperson for the state Department of Public Health, said a quirk of the system means “individuals can potentially make appointments on more than one scheduling platform.” Hundreds of thousands of Connecticut residents become eligible for the vaccine on Monday.

———

RHODE ISLAND

Rhode Island has surpassed 2,500 deaths from the coronavirus.

The Rhode Island Department of Public Health said Saturday morning the state death total from the virus sat at 2,502. New cases in the state are trending downward, however.

The health department said nearly 68,000 Rhode Islanders are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

