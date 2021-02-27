Collins eyes border ease; MA lawmaker wants fair shot access

State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz, a Boston Democrat, said the plan resembles a weighted lottery in which members of privileged classes have more tickets in the drawing. She said the system favors people who have a life expectancy over 75, for example, Boston.com reported.

Chang-Diaz said the system also favors residents who are more likely to be proficient in English and own a car.

“You could not find a more textbook case study of structural racism if you tried,” Chang-Diaz said.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, has announced a new phase of reopening in the state that is set to begin in March. He has said the state's efforts to get vaccines to all residents are hindered by supply.

———

VERMONT

The Vermont House of Representatives has to passed a $79 million COVID-19 relief bill to help people and businesses hurt by the pandemic.

Members of the Vermont House on Friday unanimously approved a COVID-19 relief bill designed to help Vermonters negatively impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.