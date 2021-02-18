Collins: Maine GOP should focus on elections, not rebuke

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — In response to an attack from members of her own party, Sen. Susan Collins is suggesting the Maine GOP should learn from her success as New England’s only Republican on Capitol Hill instead of rebuking her for voting to convict former President Donald Trump.

Dozens of members of the Maine GOP’s executive committee sent a letter to Collins to “condemn in the strongest possible terms” her vote.

Collins, one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump, said in response to the letter that she upheld her constitutional duty as a senator to render “impartial justice” based on the evidence and “not on my membership in a political party or any other external factor.”

The senator wrote that she beat the odds by winning reelection in a state where Trump lost the statewide vote — and noted that “unfortunately other races in Maine did not go as well."

Democrats currently control both chambers of the state Legislature and the governorship. They also hold both of Maine's seats in the U.S. House. Maine's other senator, Angus King, is an independent who caucuses with Democrats.