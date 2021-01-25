Collins: New federal virus relief bill needs refinement

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said the Biden administration's coronavirus relief package needs to be refined before she can sign on to it.

Collins and U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, led a conference call for lawmakers with National Economic Council Director Brian Deese. Collins said late Sunday that she has concerns about the $1.9 trillion plan.

“While I support prompt additional funding for vaccine production, distribution, and vaccinators, and for testing, it seems premature to be considering a package of this size and scope," Collins said.

Collins also said she's not clear on how the administration came up with the $1.9 trillion figure. She said she wants lawmakers to “get together to determine if we can come up with a more targeted package that would address unmet needs that we are experiencing now as we fight this persistent pandemic.”

Collins, a moderate Republican, could cast key votes on coronavirus relief in the evenly divided U.S. Senate controlled by Democrats.

