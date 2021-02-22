Collins says she'll vote against Biden budget nominee Tanden

The Senate Budget Committee is scheduled to vote on Tanden’s nomination this week. It’s the first real test that Biden has faced on a nomination, with most of his picks for Cabinet positions sailing through the chamber with bipartisan support.

Collins criticized Tanden for deleting tweets in the days before her nomination was announced and said that “raises concerns about her commitment to transparency.” She said Congress “has to be able to trust the OMB director to make countless decisions in an impartial manner, carrying out the letter of the law and congressional intent.”

“The OMB needs steady, experienced, responsive leadership," Collins said in a statement. "I will vote against confirming Ms. Tanden.”

Manchin said bipartisanship is “more important than ever” as the nation faces many crises and suggested Tanden was overtly partisan.

"I believe her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget,” Manchin said in a statement.

Tanden had also disparaged some Democrats on social media, most notably Sen. Bernie Sanders, the independent from Vermont.