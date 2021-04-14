Colorado advises new shots for those vaccinated at spa

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Nearly 4,000 people who received COVID-19 vaccinations at a Colorado Springs medical spa need to be re-vaccinated because health officials have been unable to verify that the vaccines were properly stored there, the Colorado Department of Public Health said Tuesday.

The department stopped vaccinations at Dr. Moma Health and Wellness Clinic on Friday after county health officials observed problems in vaccine storage there. About 3,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were confiscated, according to The Gazette, as the state launched an investigation into whether what was seen by health officials was isolated or not.

On Tuesday, the department said the shots given at the clinic are considered invalid because the clinic was unable to provide documentation that the vaccines were kept at the proper temperature.

No one answered the telephone at the clinic on Wednesday and there was no way to leave a message. According to its website, it offers mostly aesthetic services such as facials, acne treatment and tattoo removal and is led by Sylvienash Moma, who holds a doctorate of nursing degree.