Colorado AG launches campaign against unemployment fraud

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is announcing a statewide campaign to identify and prosecute persons responsible for an estimated 1 million-plus fraudulent claims for unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.

Weiser says the effort will involve his office, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the state labor department and district attorneys across the state. A formal announcement was due Thursday.

“The amount of fraud that we’ve seen around this unemployment insurance is staggering,” Weiser tells Colorado Public Radio. “We want to hold people accountable. And to do so, we need a team.”

Fraudulent claims nationwide have victimized millions of people, including legitimate applicants and unsuspecting victims of identity fraud. Scammers use stolen personal information such as Social Security numbers or birthdays to apply for unemployment benefits. The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment has flagged more than 1 million claims as fraudulent.