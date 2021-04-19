Colorado bill aims to improve maternal health care

Indra Lusero, founder of Elephant Circle, a non-profit that works towards birth and reproductive justice, said that the lack of data collection is a “systematic failure amongst medical providers to listen to women of color.”

“Black women should not be dying on the table because their doctor dismissed that she had high blood pressure,” said Democratic Sen. Rhonda Fields, chairwoman of the Senate committee.

Under U.S. law, women who become eligible for Medicaid while pregnant lose their coverage 60 days after giving birth. The bill would also expand Medicaid coverage for 12 months of postpartum care to those who qualified for benefits while pregnant.

“Without that coverage, they’re unlikely to get the physical and mental health care that they need to reduce maternal deaths,” said Dr. Alethia Morgan from the Colorado Section of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Six in ten maternal deaths are related to post-partum depression and substance abuse, Morgan said. By strengthening the screening and of treatment of post-partum depression through prolonged Medicaid coverage, Colorado can reduce the risk of maternal death, she added.