Colorado bill aims to protect pregnant women's rights

Newman said Sanchez's settlement included mandatory training for jails and prisons and a policy that women in labor are to be taken to the hospital.

Currently, inmates cannot bring newborns back to their permanent facility and are not allowed visitors during their hospital stay. Newborn children are placed in the community based on a pregnancy plan, according to the bill’s fiscal note.

The bill would require the state's health department to institute a policy by 2022 that allows newborns to remain with their families for those who are in custody.

The Colorado Department of Corrections is not allowed to restrain inmates during labor and delivery, with an exception for wrist restraints if “they pose an immediate and serious risk of harm to themselves or others, or pose a substantial escape risk,” according to the fiscal note.

The bill would also require that the department and private prisons submit annual records about the use of restraints on pregnant women in their facilities and the number of births in their custody to the Legislature.

“This is a health equity issue. But it’s also a health issue for all women in the state and all pregnant people in this state,” Democratic Rep. Leslie Herod, one of the bill’s sponsors, said of the legislation.