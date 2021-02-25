Colorado bill would give unlimited time to sue child abusers

DENVER (AP) — A legislative committee in Colorado has advanced a bill that would give recent and future victims of child sexual assault unlimited time to sue their abusers.

Lawmakers on the Senate Health and Human Services Committee unanimously passed the bill on Wednesday, The Colorado Sun reported. It will next head to the full Senate for debate.

Currently, victims of child sexual assault have six years after they turn 18 to sue. The legislation would eliminate that restriction.

A similar effort failed last year because of debates among lawmakers on whether and how to give victims an avenue to file lawsuits against their abusers years after the abuse happened. Several victims and advocacy groups were angered with the results.

The legislation would apply to people abused after Jan. 1, 2022, and people who are within the window of the statute of limitations by that date.

Another measure seeks to give past child sex abuse victims an opportunity to sue their abusers and institutions that failed to intervene. That bill has not yet been scheduled for its first committee hearing.