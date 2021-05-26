Colorado bill would gives free contraceptives to immigrants

In the U.S., 45% of all pregnancies are unintended and approximately half are among people who were not using contraception. For Hispanic women, 50% of pregnancies are unintended and Latina youth experience pregnancy at roughly twice the rate of their white counterparts, according to the bill.

Karla Gonzales Garcia, policy director for Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights which helped craft the bill, said access to reproductive care is about justice just as much as health and that the bill ensures Colorado “does not leave anyone behind simply based on a piece of paper."

“Immigration status nor income should determine who gets to care for themselves and their families, who gets to decide when they become parents and build a family or who is denied care and support,” she said.

The bill's fiscal note estimates that around 27,000 people are eligible for the program and will enroll, which could avoid 200 unintended pregnancies each year and may save the state an average of $10,765 per pregnancy.

Irene Jaw, a nurse practitioner in Douglas County, who testified in support, noted that birth control availability is important because its also used for “complex health issues” like pelvic pain, premenstrual dysphoric disorder, abnormal uterine bleeding and endometriosis.