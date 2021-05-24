Colorado bill would limit ketamine use by paramedics, police

Paramedics who administer ketamine would have to weigh the individual for accurate dosage or have two trained EMS providers agree on an estimated weight, if the bill passes. First-responders would also have to use equipment to manage respiratory depression, monitor patient vitals and be able to provide urgent transportation and record any complications.

Under the bill, paramedics must also have training for ketamine administration and advanced airway support.

Anita Springsteen, an attorney and city council member for Lakewood, a suburb of Denver, said she witnessed and recorded a video of when paramedics injected Jeremiah Axtell with ketamine despite him being restrained to a gurney and having told police multiple times that he would cooperate.

“People in the United States should not be forcibly injected this way or given death sentences this way without due process," she said.

Axtell, who also testified before the committee, said drugs shouldn't be forced upon anyone in any circumstance.

“When they got me with ketamine it messed me up. I can't do anything right anymore,” Axtell said. “And I'm not the only one. There's people that wanted to speak here, that are scared.”