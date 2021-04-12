Colorado bill would prohibit traveling animal show

“In my opinion, USDA oversight is not really a benchmark for anything,” Halpern said.

Others in support of the bill argued that the lifestyle of animals used for shows is not healthy for them as a species.

“For animals that are in traveling performances, their life is hardly a lap of luxury," said Kent Drotar, director of public relations for The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg, Colorado.

Drotar said the sanctuary receives animals from travel shows that are declawed and defanged and have suffered from social isolation, stress of travel and vitamin deficiencies from being taken away from their mothers at an early age.

Drotar said that show animals are commonly taken at or shortly after birth so they are better adjusted to humans. While they are considered domesticated, Drotar said the animals are “still very wild at heart.”

Witnesses, particularly those who testified in opposition of the measure on behalf of rodeo and livestock show organizations, said the bill's language was ambiguous and would pave the way for future restrictions.