Colorado bill would protect gender identity and expression

“If enacted, HB-1108 gives authority to that same Colorado Civil Rights Commission to enforce this new law and decide how religious expression and religious worship are applied for religious intuitions and private citizens," Vessely said.

Several legal experts who testified in support of the bill said it would not change the existing protections under the Colorado Anti-​Discrimination Act since “sexual orientation” already exists in the law's language.

Iris Halpern, a civil rights attorney and former supervisory attorney for Denver's Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, said the protections already exist in state and federal laws, and the bill just modernizes the language and makes the definition of who and what is covered more explicit.

Marjanne Claassen testified in support of the bill on behalf of her transgender son. Claassen said her family was part of a conservative-faith community and through their son's journey they discovered “more about a God filled with love and acceptance for everyone."

“Learning of our trans son shattered our preconceptions of who transgender men and women are. We had to work our way through to a new understanding,” she added.

———

Nieberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0