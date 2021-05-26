Colorado children hospital declares mental health emergency

Children’s Hospital Colorado, which operates 16 urgent, emergency and specialty locations statewide, saw a 72% increase systemwide in behavioral health emergency department visits from January through April compared with the same period in 2019, officials said.

Dr. Jenna Glover, director of psychology training at the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora, said the concern is that children will develop long-term affects. Children are coping with pandemic stress primarily through substance use, withdrawal from normal involvement and eating-disorder behavior, she said.

“It’s not going to go away next year,” she said. “Now they just have to reengage in life, and they don’t have the resources. They’re burned out. They’re hopeless.”

Colorado Springs has seen a steady increase of children in both group and individual therapy since the coronavirus pandemic began, Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Executive Director Cass Walton said. There was a “surge” the past three months along with more inquiries from parents needing help navigating the system and seeking advice, she said.

“Our community is responding to this complex issue,” Walton said. “But it is going to take time and resources to really get a handle on it.”