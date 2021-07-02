Colorado clerks have ideas to deter election misinformation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — Colorado's county clerks are proposing changes to the state's election system to address any concerns that it isn't already as good as it can be and to combat any disinformation about it.

The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reports that the Colorado County Clerks Association made its suggestions to the secretary of state's Bipartisan Advisory Committee. The ideas address voter registration, audits and transparency.

Colorado's election system has been recognized as one of the nation's most secure and accessible to voters, and the county clerks in charge of those elections on a local level include elected Democrats, Republicans and unaffiliated officials. Lawmakers this year passed legislation to expand voting access as well as ranked-choice voting.

The group suggested allowing voters to view images of ballots, without revealing how anyone voted, and to see records of votes cast. The images — not the actual ballots — and vote records would be available to anyone who wants to see them after an election is certified and redactions are made to protect voters’ anonymity.