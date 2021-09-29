Colorado commission agrees on new congressional map

Because they control more state governments and have fewer commissions, Republicans hold the upper hand in redistricting, controlling the pen drawing 187 congressional districts while Democrats only have power to draw 75.

Still, Republicans are hemmed in by where growth has been happening — in big, multicultural cities and suburbs that lean Democratic like Houston and Atlanta. That's limited what Republicans can do during this cycle.

“They're losing ground in suburbs, so if you try to do funny things in the suburbs, you put yourself at huge risks in the next election,” said Jonathan Cervas, a redistricting expert at Carnegie-Mellon University.

In Colorado, Republicans have only won a single statewide election — for state university regent — since 2014. But the map the commission approved mainly preserves the status quo, with four safe Democratic seats, three Republican ones and the new eight congressional district swing seats that could theoretically leave Colorado's delegation split 4-4.

“It’s exciting to know that district eight is very competitive and it adheres to all our constitutional criteria that we’ve been charged with doing,” said commissioner Paula Espinoza, a Democrat. “The plan was not drawn to protect any incumbent, candidate or party.”