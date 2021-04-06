Colorado commission ousts chair over social media posts

Moore said he did not mean to cause harm and questioned the integrity of KUSA-TV reporters.

“I want to ensure you I am focused on what is right for Colorado,” said Moore. “What voters wanted for this commission was diversity. I am a Black man and I am a conservative.”

Commissioner Lori Smith Schell said she would not have supported Moore as chair had she known about the social media posts, but supported allowing him to remain as a commissioner.

“Your race is not an issue in this discussion … your belief that the last presidential election was stolen, and the last Colorado election was tainted … are what is at issue,” Schell said.

The scrutiny came as the newly appointed commission faces monthslong delays in receiving U.S. Census data that are threatening to derail the high-stakes redistricting process ahead of the 2022 election. It also injects partisan controversy into the commission, which was billed as a way to tame the politics around the redistricting process.

