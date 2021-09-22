Colorado commission rushes to finish new congressional map

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s independent congressional redistricting commission has entered the final stretch in fashioning a map for the next decade that incorporates a new eighth district and tries to keep intact communities of interest, such as Hispanic and Latino voters and urban and rural economic interests.

That and avoiding splitting cities and counties into separate districts headlined commission discussions Wednesday. It also could keep the number of competitive districts at a minimum, thanks to the state’s political geography with its concentration of Front Range urban voters and more conservative rural areas to the east, west and south.

The new eighth district, per the latest nonpartisan staff map submitted Sept. 15, runs along the I-25 corridor north of Denver and veers northeast to Greeley. Based on past elections results, it could be the most competitive of Colorado’s districts. Staff plan this week to submit another map, which will be presented to the panel on Friday.

“We’ve gone about this the right way,” Commissioner Danny Moore said. “We shouldn’t dictate the number of competitive districts.”