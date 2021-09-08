Colorado county COVID vaccine workers harassed over holiday

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado county's public health department took its three mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics off the streets after its staff was harassed while providing inoculations over Labor Day weekend, the department's executive director said.

Jefferson County Public Health executive director Dawn Comstock said medical staff working at a mobile vaccine clinic in neighboring Gilpin County, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Denver, were yelled at and threatened by people passing by, the Denver Post reported.

“Additional cars drove by screaming obscenities at vaccine staff and throwing garbage at them,” Comstock said. “I will not put the hard-working public health staff in harm’s way.”

Comstock said that a driver ran over and destroyed signs put up around the vaccine clinic's tent. In a separate incident that day, someone threw an unidentified liquid at a nurse working a different mobile clinic in front of a restaurant.

“It’s the epitome of selfishness and I am angry today,” Comstock said.