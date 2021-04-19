Colorado county report: Vaccine clinic flouted safety rules

Those who are unsure should wait at least 28 days before getting a new first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, with the follow-up shot 28 days later, the state health department said.

The El Paso public health employee visited the clinic on April 9 after receiving phone calls and emails with concerns and complaints about the clinic and the vaccines administered there.

The employee described the clinic’s operations as “very confusing and chaotic” and added, “At one point I assisted with traffic control.”

The employee also noticed a lack of social distancing with each vaccine room having two to four vaccinators while patients sat next to each other. Some 4-by-6-foot (1.2-by-1.8-meter) rooms had up to eight people in them, the report said.

The employee noted that several patient records showed “Dr. Moma” as the only vaccinator despite other employees giving vaccinations on site.

Each vaccination provider in the state goes through a formal enrollment process that is laid out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Applicants must demonstrate capacity to meet all COVID-19 Vaccine Program requirements prior to becoming an approved vaccine provider, the state health department said.