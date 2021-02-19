Colorado Court of Appeals approves use of courtroom dogs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — An appellate court in Colorado has ruled a victim of sexual assault in a child case in Mesa County was allowed to bring a court facility dog for comfort during the trial.

Cory Collins, who was accused of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 10 between 2013 and 2014, argued the dog violated his confrontation rights because its presence reduced the victim's discomfort about naming him in court, which lessened the reliability of her testimony, The Daily Sentinel reported.

Collins was found guilty of sexual assault on a child and sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust after two jury trials, the first of which ended in a mistrial. Collins was sentenced to four years to life in prison.

Collins argued in trial that he had never touched the victim inappropriately and that she was abused by a friend of her mother's, a known sex offender. Collins claimed the girl was coerced by her mother to blame him.

He appealed to the court with multiple complaints, including that the dog deprived him of his federal and state constitutional right to confrontation.