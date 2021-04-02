Colorado eases mask mandate in about half of its 64 counties

DENVER (AP) — Colorado will no longer require masks to be worn in most settings in the 31 counties that are on the lowest level of the state's COVID-19 dial system, Gov. Jared Polis' office announced Friday.

In the counties at Level Green, masks will only be required in schools, among congregate care visitors and in other high-risk settings such as health care facilities and hair salons, The Denver Post reported.

“Every community has been impacted differently by this pandemic, and we want to ensure this order is reflective of that,” Polis said.

Colorado has 64 counties.

The new 30-day order, which takes effect Sunday, will still require masks to be worn indoors in counties at Level Blue and higher when there are public gatherings of at least 10 unvaccinated people or people with an unknown vaccination status.

Denver remains at Level Yellow on the state’s dial, and most of the metro area is at Level Blue or Level Yellow. Gilpin is the only county in the 10-county metro area at Level Green.