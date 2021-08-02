Colorado governor plans disaster declaration after mudslides

The governor had planned to tour the damage Monday but couldn't because a helicopter was grounded by rain and hail in the area.

Polis said Glenwood Canyon receives an average of 2.4 inches (6 centimeters) of rain in July, but the storm that caused the most recent mudslides dropped about 4 inches (10 centimeters) in five days.

“Unusual monsoon rains on top of the burn scars and debris from the fires is the recipe that has led to the extensive damage and closures,” he said, warning that more rain in the forecast could make matters worse.

Stan Hilkey, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Safety, said drone footage showed debris flows had plunged into the Colorado River and were diverting water to areas it normally would not flow.

“What that means is that it’s diverting up against the highway in some areas, causing more damage, or against the other side of the river that could eventually erode the railway,” he said.

Transportation officials closed a 46-mile (74-kilometer) stretch of the interstate and advised long-distance truckers to detour north onto Interstate 80 through Wyoming. Meanwhile, motorists traveling between Denver and Glenwood Springs were told to take an alternate route that adds about 250 miles (402 kilometers) to the trip.

“This is a major transportation artery," Polis said. "So on top of the people who live there and the recreational use, this is also disruptive to trucking and commerce and the flow of goods across Colorado, which is yet another reason why we need to get this fixed as quickly as possible.”

