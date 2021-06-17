Colorado governor signs big transportation bill into law

“Everybody knows we need to fix it,” Polis said of the state highway system. “If it was easy it would have been done already.”

Colorado has a $9 billion backlog in new roadway projects and deferred maintenance, according to the state transportation department.

Democrats who control the Legislature passed the bill over the objections of most Republicans, who argue the fee increases are really tax hikes that require voter approval. Two conservative tax policy groups, Americans for Prosperity Colorado and Colorado Rising Action, say they plan ballot initiatives for 2022 to reduce the gasoline tax to offset the new fees.

One GOP lawmaker did co-sponsor the bill: Sen. Kevin Priola of Adams County.

The new law requires the transportation department to consider greenhouse gas emissions in new project planning, and it allocates funds to mitigate severe air pollution generated by traffic in certain urban areas, particularly communities where low- income and minority residents make up 40% of the population.

The law spends money to promote the use of electric vehicles, mass transit and proposals for a commuter rail line that would serve the Front Range from New Mexico to Wyoming.

