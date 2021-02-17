Colorado governor urges lawmakers to move on economy, health

All stood, heads bowed, when Polis called for a moment of silence for those who died of COVID-19. They also gave a standing ovation to health care workers who attended. The governor insisted Colorado is close to its goal of vaccinating 70% of residents 70 and older — and maybe more — by month's end. Seniors account for nearly 80% of virus deaths in the state, he said.

Also present were Democratic U.S. Reps. Jason Crow and Joe Neguse, who was a manager in former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial.

In contrast to previous gubernatorial speeches, access to Wednesday's joint session was severely restricted because of the pandemic. State senators sat socially distanced in the gallery overlooking the House floor, where representatives sat divided by plastic glass barriers. Most House Republicans didn't wear masks.

Polis traded elbow taps with a few lawmakers on his way to the podium before launching into a speech that insisted Colorado can emerge from the pandemic with a stronger economy, increasingly affordable health care and continued efforts to fight systemic social inequities. Democratic lawmakers are seeking to build on a comprehensive police accountability law, passed last year amid racial injustice protests, by restricting when officers can intervene in demonstrations.