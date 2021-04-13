Colorado halts J&J vaccinations following US recommendation

“About half the specimens we're testing weekly are the B.1.1.7 variant, that's the U.K. variant,” he said.

For those 50 years and older who are at higher risk and have had vaccination access for several weeks in Colorado, the lack of hospitalizations show that vaccines are working, Polis added.

State health officials urged people to contact their health care providers if they received the J&J vaccine over the last three weeks and developed severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath. People who got the vaccine more than a month ago are at very low risk of any serious side effects.

State officials said that people who had been scheduled to get the J&J vaccine will get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine instead. Some may have their vaccine appointments rescheduled. Colorado's mobile vaccination buses, which administered the J&J vaccine, are canceling operations until further notice.

About 122,280 J&J doses have been administered in Colorado, out of nearly 3.3 million total doses, according to health department data.

Providers who have doses of the J&J vaccine should store it for the time being, the department said.