Colorado House advances Democrat-backed insurance plan

DENVER (AP) — A Democrat-backed bill designed to curb health insurance costs for individuals and small businesses hit hard by the pandemic has advanced in the Colorado House.

Lawmakers worked from Thursday evening to early Friday debating the bill, which would require insurers to lower premiums for people and small businesses buying their own insurance by 18% by 2025 in any county where they now offer coverage. Democrats say the bill would make health care more affordable for 18,000 residents.

Health care providers, including hospitals, could be fined under the bill if they don't reach those goals in part by offering a standardized plan to be developed by the commissioner of insurance.

The bill was dramatically revised following fierce opposition from the health care industry. The original version called for a so-called “public option” asking private insurance companies to reduce current premium rates for individual plans by 20% by 2024.

If they didn't meet that target, a nonprofit state-administered plan would have set price limits.