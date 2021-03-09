Colorado House passes firearms safe-storage legislation

DENVER (AP) — Colorado's Democrat-controlled House on Tuesday advanced legislation requiring firearms to be securely stored to prevent unauthorized youth and other persons from accessing them.

The 40-25 vote, virtually along party lines, came after 10 hours of debate on Monday in which Democrats repeatedly rejected efforts by Republican lawmakers to modify the measure.

Dejected Republicans questioned before the vote whether the bill would correct conduct by responsible gun owners or seek to criminalize them.

Under the measure, misdemeanor violations could carry fines of $250 to $1,000. The bill also requires licensed gun dealers to provide locking devices when selling or transferring firearms. Noncompliance would be a misdemeanors with fines of up to $500.

About 31 Colorado teens and young adults under 20 on average have been involved in firearm suicides annually, according to the bill’s fiscal note.

Republicans insisted the bill could prevent responsible gun owners from quickly accessing their weapons during emergencies.