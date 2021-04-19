Colorado judge resigning after censure for racial slur

"You acknowledge that your use of the N-word does not promote public confidence in the judiciary and creates the appearance of impropriety. Although not directed at any person, saying the N-word has a significant negative effect on the public’s confidence in integrity of and respect for the judiciary," the ruling said.

Chase's lawyer did not immediately return a telephone call and an email seeking comment on Monday.

Also according to the ruling, Chase said while in her judicial robes and sitting on the bench during a break in February 2020 that she planned to boycott the Super Bowl because she did not approve of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem as a protest over police killings of Black people. The comment came while two or three other employees, two of them Black, were in court, according to the ruling.

Days after the death of George Floyd, one of two Black court employees in her courtroom asked her whether she had seen the protests in Denver and Chase gave her opinions regarding racial justice issues, which the ruling did not detail. When the employee tried to explain the Black Lives Matter movement, Chase said that she believes all lives matter and also that the conduct of police involved with Floyd should be investigated.