Colorado law doubles amount of legally possessed marijuana

DENVER (AP) — Colorado residents can now legally possess up to 2 ounces (56 grams) of cannabis after a bill was signed into law doubling the possession limit for adults 21 and older.

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis said Thursday that he will now issue additional pardons under the new law to residents convicted of low-level marijuana possession crimes, The Colorado Sun reported.

Previously, people convicted of possessing between 1 and 2 ounces (28 and 56 grams) of marijuana had to file a petition with the court to try to have their records sealed, which included notifying the district attorney's office that charged them and additional court hearings.

People are still required to file a petition, but the new law now requires courts to seal convictions so long as all the criteria is met. The new process only applies to people who haven't been convicted of another crime since their release from probation or parole.

Polis said his office will begin reviewing records in preparation for additional pardons. He pardoned more than 2,700 people in October who were convicted of possessing up to 1 ounce (28 grams) of marijuana.